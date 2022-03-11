Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Denies Attack On Mariupol Hospital, Calls It 'fake News'

Canadian media's claims of Russia attacking Maripoul Hospital in Ukraine, which reportedly killed three people and injured 17 other has been refuted by the Russian Embassy in Canada. As per a report by ANI, the Canadian government earlier said that Russia is responsible for the attack on a hospital ward in Mariupol to which the Russian Embassy in Ottawa responded by saying that the claims are based on fabrication by Kyiv.

"Russia unequivocally rejects the Canadian government's groundless accusations of (Russia) having allegedly attacked a maternity hospital in Mariupol. Video and photo footage attempting to present a damaged hospital building as a result of a 'Russian airstrike' is nothing but a blatant lie. It is yet another outrageous provocation by the Kyiv regime. A climax of the fake news dissemination campaign," the Russian Embassy stated.

'Canadian media has made no attempt to independently verify Kyiv's assertions'

It has also claimed that Canadian media has made no attempt to independently verify Kyiv's assertions. Illia Kyva, a former Ukrainian opposition politician who fled the country, also expressed his belief that the attack on the Mariupol maternity hospital was a hoax, according to ANI. He also said that Ukraine is filled with lies and that the disaster in Mariupol's hospital is another staged and fabricated event.

The Russian army also refuted the claims stating that the attack on a hospital in the southern Ukrainian town of Mariupol was a planned provocation by Ukraine. Igor Konashenkov, who is a spokesman for the Russian defence ministry said that Russian aviation carried out absolutely no missions to hit ground targets in the Mariupol area. The Russian Defense Ministry has continuously claimed that the operation is primarily aimed at Ukrainian military facilities and that the civilian population is unaffected.

'Canada will welcome as many people as they can'

Meanwhile, as people are fleeing Ukraine during the war with Russia which started on February 24, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stated that Canada will welcome as many people as they can, who are escaping the conflict in Ukraine.

Trudeau added that his administration is speeding up immigration procedures to allow refugees to arrive in Canada as soon as possible, according to AP News. He claims that Canada will allow the people to study and work when they arrive.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP/Shutterstock)