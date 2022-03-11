Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Denies Attack On Maternity Hospital, UNSC To Meet; Key Updates

The all-out Russia-Ukraine war has now escalated into its 16th day with evident devastation in the ex-Soviet nation resulting from intense shelling and air raids by Russian forces. Slamming Russia for toying with the lives of citizens in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his latest address on Thursday said the invasion "open terrorism from experienced terrorists." Meanwhile, intense firing continued in the besieged port city of Mariupol pushing the death toll to 1,200.

In the last 24 hours, Russia also agreed to open humanitarian corridors for mass evacuation of Ukrainians stranded in the war zones. Their promises come after several violated ceasefires since Wednesday. Meanwhile, Russia on Friday called for a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the alleged involvement of Ukraine in military bio-activities with support from the US, the security council agreed to convene the meeting later today. On the other hand, US President Joe Biden is set to propose ending normal trade relations with Russia in the latest blow to cripple Moscow's economy and pressure Putin to withdraw from its former Soviet neighbour.

Here's all that happened in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as it glided into the 16th day:

1. Russian forces advanced 3 miles closer to Kyiv after on-ground movement for about 24 hours.

New satellite images obtained Wednesday and Thursday show that the huge #Russian military column near #Kyiv, which previously stretched about 60 kilometers, has largely been dispersed and redeployed. pic.twitter.com/23uIvKxW6e — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 11, 2022

2. Over 40 US Republican Senators urged Joe Biden and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) to expedite weapons supply to support Ukraine against Russian aggression.

3. US Senate approved $13.6 billion emergency funding to Ukraine in the military and humanitarian aid packages. In addition, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced $53 million in new humanitarian assistance for innocent citizens due to the "unlawful" invasion of Ukraine.

4. Ukraine’s state-run nuclear power firm Energoatom suspended fuel import from the Russian Federation. In a statement published on Telegram, Energoatom announced that it “completely refuses to purchase Russian nuclear fuel".

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine-run Energoatom to stop buying nuclear fuel from Russia https://t.co/Dvqbfkm2AM — Republic (@republic) March 11, 2022

5. Russia claimed bombings of Mariupol maternity hospital in Ukraine were "fake," after the attack killed 3 and injured 17 on Thursday. Speaking at a press conference, Russian Foreign Ministery Sergey Lavrov alleged that the Mariupol hospital building had been used as a base by the far-right Azov Battalion of the Ukrainian National Guard.

[The damaged maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Image; AP]

Russia invades Ukraine: Russian FM Lavrov claims Mariupol maternity hospital was 'base of Azov ultra-radicals' https://t.co/Mlp21IMOV0 — Republic (@republic) March 11, 2022

6. Russia yet again called out Ukraine for preparing for biowarfare with the help of the US, which Zelenskyy's associate Olexander Scherba refuted saying, "They are professional liars."

REPUBLIC GLOBAL EXCLUSIVE



They are professional liars; What the Russian defence ministry says is blatant lies, says Ukraine Diplomat & Zelenskyy's associate Olexander Scherba on Russia's 'bioweapons in Ukraine' claims https://t.co/3zXvi1Qnvi pic.twitter.com/eD5LbcTAaE — Republic (@republic) March 11, 2022

7. The International Committee of the Red Cross said that people in the besieged city of Mariupol attacked each other as food supplies are beginning to run low.

8. Explosions continued in the strategic port city of Mariupol, which has been occupied by Russia. As the death toll mounted to thousands, mortuary workers dug pits to bury unclaimed bodies wrapped in carpets or bags, Associated Press reported.

[Shelling continued in Mariupol on Thursday. Image: AP]

9. Ukrainian Defence Minister said Russian forces killed more civilians than Ukrainian service personnel, calling Russian military operations a "terrorist war."

Ukrainian Defense Minister @oleksiireznikov has described Russia’s invasion as a 'terrorist war': “Russian forces killed more civilians than Ukrainian service personnel.”



📍Mariupol, before and after. pic.twitter.com/0RRecswcZ5 — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 11, 2022

10. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau. The top diplomats jointly agreed to "pressure Russia...until it ceased its barbaric act."

Productive meeting with my friend & counterpart @RauZbigniew in Warsaw. Agreed: pressure on Russia must further mount until it ceases its barbaric aggression. I thanked Poland for taking care of Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war, stressed the importance of ensuring their rights. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 10, 2022

11. Japanese government to extend 100 million US dollars in emergency humanitarian assistance to assist the people of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion. According to Sputnik, the Japanese government had said, "The Government of Japan decided to extend 100 million US dollars in emergency humanitarian assistance to assist the people of Ukraine who are facing hardship in Ukraine and neighbouring countries."

12. Putin approved bringing volunteer fighters from the Middle East to join the Russian war against Ukraine. As per reports, he said "volunteers" will include those fought in the Islamic State group, in a clear reference to the war in Syria.

