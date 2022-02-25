Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Forces Destroy Army Vehicles; 150 Ukrainian Troops Surrender

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the country's forces have destroyed at least 41 Ukrainian military vehicles, 18 tanks & armoured fighting vehicles, seven multiple rocket systems, and five combat boats. The ministry also stated that more than 150 Ukrainian military personnel have surrendered amid the ongoing conflict. Earlier on February 25, Major General Igor Konashenkov, a spokesperson for the Russian military, said that Russian paratroopers had taken control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant area, which is located around 100 kilometres from the capital city, Kyiv.

"An agreement was reached with the servicemen of a separate battalion protecting the nuclear power plant of Ukraine on joint security of the power units and the sarcophagus of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant," he remarked, Sputnik reported. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the 36th brigade of Ukrainian forces, as well as 82 personnel surrendered on Snake Island in the Black Sea. This comes after Russia launched a full-scale special military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, February 24.

Ukrainian troops destroy Russian military tanks

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that he made the decision after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, which declared independence from Ukraine in 2014, approached Moscow for assistance. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that country's forces pushed back Russian troops by destroying their two tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle. The ministry also stated that an armoured group of Russian troops attempted to break through the Ukrainian army's defences in Luhansk's Trokhizbenka region.

Retired Ukrainian military personnel returns to force to help country

In addition, Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs claimed that Ukrainian air defence shot down Russian fighter jets, with the wreckage crashing in the Darnitsky district. According to Ukrainian Defence Ministry, dozens of experienced military pilots, ranging in rank from Captain to General, who had previously been released from the reserve, are returning to the Air Force to assist the country at this time of crisis. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been contacting world leaders as Russian forces continue to march towards Kyiv.

Image: AP