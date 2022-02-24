Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Launched Four Ballistic Missiles From Belarus, Claims Ukraine

As Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine's Donbas region, the situation in Kyiv escalated on Thursday, 24 February. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to its official Twitter handle to announce that four ballistic missiles have been launched from Belarus into Ukraine. The Ukraine Foreign Ministry further mentioned that the ballistic missiles were launched in the Southwestern direction.

From the territory of the Republic of Belarus 4 ballistic missiles were launched towards Southwestern direction.#StopRussianAggression #RussiaInvadedUkraine — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) February 24, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in the Donbas region and asked the Ukrainian soldiers to lay down arms. In his televised address prior to the attack, Putin said that the decision of military action has been taken to demilitarize Ukraine and protect people, according to ANI. He warned other countries from interference and that any such attempts would lead to "consequences they have never seen." He urged Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms and return home. Amid Russia's military action, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, 24 February introduced martial law and urged the citizens to remain calm. After the Russian President announced military action in Ukraine, multiple explosions were reported in places like Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odesa.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military captured two Russian soldiers on Thursday after Moscow launched an attack in Eastern Ukraine's Donbas region. The pictures of soldiers were released by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Twitter. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry tweeted, "Soldiers of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade captured two Russian occupiers, they were from 423rd Yampol Motorized Rifle Regiment, military unit 91701." Soon after Russia launched military operations in Donbas, Ukrainian President Zelensky announced the decision of snapping diplomatic relations with Russia. Zelensky in a tweet announced that they will lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend their country. Furthermore, Zelensky compared Russian military action to Nazi Germany during the second world war. He asserted that Ukraine continues to defend itself and will not give up freedom. Zelensky announced that they are ready to give arms to anyone who is willing to defend their country.

Soldiers of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade captured two Russian occupiers, they were from 423rd Yampol Motorized Rifle Regiment, military unit 91701. pic.twitter.com/UJzypYXWmm — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 24, 2022

Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in #2WW years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. 🇷🇺 has embarked on a path of evil, but 🇺🇦 is defending itself & won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

We have severed diplomatic relations with Russia. For all those who have not yet lost their conscience in Russia, it is time to go out and protest against the war with Ukraine. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

We will lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend our country as part of territorial defense with weapons in hands. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP