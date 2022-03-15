Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Releases Video Asserting Ukraine Invasion On Right Track

Amid the devastation in Ukraine in the face of a full-scale military attack by Russia, the Vladimir Putin-led government has released a video showing its invasion is on the right track. The Russian expeditionary force had launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In the latest video, one can see Russian helicopters heavily laid in with weapons. There are a number of areas where Russia holds the advantage in terms of the amount of firepower they have in the skies than on the ground, according to the Kremlin.

In the Black Sea, one can see intimidatory tactics on display. The short clip gives glimpses of tanks, aircraft, choppers, and others. Additionally, Russia has a significant advantage in the skies as it has complete clearance.

Fourth-round talks between Russia & Ukraine resume via video link

The fourth round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place on Monday, March 14. However, the pause has been halted, citing 'technical pause.'

"A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow. For additional work in the working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions. Negotiations continue," Ukraine President's advisor informed. The talks have now been resumed via video conferencing.

Curfew imposed in Kyiv amid heavy shelling

As the Russian troops continue to advance towards the capital city, a curfew has been imposed in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv till 10.30 AM on March 17. A series of Russian strikes struck a residential area of Kyiv on Tuesday, March 15, resulting in a huge fire and frantic rescue efforts in a 15-story apartment building.

In the incident, at least one person was killed. AP reported that the Russian forces also advanced strikes overnight on the northwest suburbs of Irpin, Bucha and Hostel, the head of the Kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba said on Ukrainian television.

Over 3 million people forced to flee Ukraine since Russian invasion

The International Organisation for Migration says more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded last month. The new number also included some 157,000 third-country nationals as being part of the outflow in what UN officials have called the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. IOM spokesman Paul Dillon said at a UN news briefing in Geneva on Tuesday that the totals were compiled from figures provided by national authorities.