Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Releases Video Of Ballistic Missile Attack On Ukrainian Forces

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered day 28, the Russian Defence Ministry on Wednesday released visuals of its advanced missile system 'Bastion' in deployment. The visuals come just after confirmed reports of Russia using hypersonic missiles came out. The video evidently displays escalated aggression that Russian Armed forces have put up in the wake of the month-long-running war.

What are 'Bastion' missiles used in coastal defence systems of Russia?

The Bastion ballistic missile system is a Russian mobile coastal defence missile system developed jointly with Belarusian company Tekhnosoyuzproekt. It is a supersonic anti-ship missile with a 200–250 kg (440–550 lb) warhead. They are fired vertically from the launchers using a solid-fuel rocket booster for initial acceleration. These systems then use a liquid-fuel ramjet for sustained cruising at Mach 2.5.'

Russia fires hypersonic missile at Ukraine

The United States on Tuesday confirmed that they are aware of Russian forces using hypersonic missiles against Ukraine "at least in one instance".

The invading Russian troops fired a hypersonic missile "against a fixed building at a relatively close range," said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

The Kinzhal hypersonic missile was fired from a "relatively close range" on a large weapons depot in the Ivano-Frankivsk region in western Ukraine on Saturday. A spokesperson for the Russian Defence Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, had claimed that the targetted aero-ballistic missile attack destroyed military radio and reconnaissance centers near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, The Independent reported.

Russia-Ukraine war

After 28 days into the war, over two million people, including children, fled Ukraine in less than two weeks pushing Europe towards the world refugee crisis since World War II, the UN said. According to UNHCR, some 1.9 million people have been displaced internally. In addition, the humanitarian situation in the besieged cities grew direr, especially in Mariupol where mutilated bodies lay uncollected on streets amid aggravated Russian shelling.

For a recap, the all-out Russia-Ukraine war was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24. Previously, violating international law and the Minsk Accord, he also unilaterally identified two of Ukraine's Donbass regions as "independent".

Although Putin has claimed over time that Russia does not pose a threat to Ukrainian territories and the "special military operation" is aimed to demilitarise the country, Russian troops invading Ukraine have shelled innumerable civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and residential buildings. The Russian forces also besieged strategic points like Mariupol, Kherson, Chernobyl, and Zaporizhzhya NPP, and have continued to march towards the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

(Image: AP)