Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Airstrikes Blow Up Bridge In DPR Amid Ongoing War In Ukraine

As the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, a bridge has been blown up by Russian airstrike in Ukraine's breakaway region of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

Republic TV has accessed a video wherein the bridge is seen blown into pieces in Volnovakha city of the region. Meanwhile, the Russian forces have also claimed to have captured the city as the war enters its 17th day. As per reports, ceasefire and humanitarian corridor were promised by the Russian troops but the region has seen reported unabated shelling. Meanwhile, Russia had also accused Ukraine of keeping civilians as "human shields" in the DPR region.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has claimed that the Russian troops could also strike a number of settlements in the Republic of Belarus along the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. He went on to say that Russian aircraft are set to strike a number of communities along the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Belarusian territory.

According to Reznikov, Russians are planning an attack on Kopan of Stolinsky district in the Brest region. Russia intends to launch an attack from Ukraine's airspace with the goal of pushing Belarus' current regime into a war with Ukraine, Reznikov added.

Russian jets & artillery intensify assault on Ukraine

As per reports, Russian fighter jets and artillery have expanded their assault on Ukraine, striking airfields in the west and a major industrial region in the east. According to American intelligence experts, invading Russian pilots are conducting 200 sorties per day on average, compared to 5-10 by Ukrainian troops, who are relying more on surface-to-air missiles, rocket-propelled grenades, and drones to take out Russian planes, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the country's forces have destroyed at least 3,491 targets of Ukraine's military infrastructure.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation on February 24 in Ukraine's Donbass region which swiftly extended across the country. The war between the two countries was declared after Russia recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered its army to conduct a "peacekeeping operation" in the area. Meanwhile, the two countries have also held three rounds of peace negotiations so far, but they have failed to yield desired results as the war continues to escalate.

Image: Republic World