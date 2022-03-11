Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Army Seen Practising With Anti-ballistic S-400 Missile System

Amid the escalating tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, visuals accessed by Republic TV on Friday depicts the Russian troops testing out their S-400 anti-ballistic missile system. Notably, the practice session comes at a time when the Russian forces are unrelenting in their pursuit to invade neighbouring Ukraine and continue to annex significant regions of the ex-Soviet state.

The ongoing war has paved way for immense casualties on both the battling sides as people have lost their loved ones while many innocent civilians are stranded in war-struck cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv among others.

Notably, in a sigh of relief amid the continuing war, the Russian authorities have decided to open a daily corridor to help those citizens trying to flee the war-struck nation through safe evacuation. However, Kyiv has slammed this move as the corridors that Moscow is preparing to open will extend straight into the Russian borders. Later, the Russian Defence Ministry called on the International Committee of Red Cross and the UN to ensure to inform people about the corridor.

Zelenskyy offers to have a direct conversation with Putin amid ravaging war

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has offered a hand for peace as he has agreed to have a direct conversation with Russian President Putin. Zelenskyy offered the talk during a conversation with Turkish President Erdogan. Erdogan, acting as a mediator, agreed to pass the message to the Russian President that his Ukrainian counterpart is ready to meet in Turkish cities, either Istanbul or Ankara.

After the details of this conversation were made public, POTUS Joe Biden dialled the Turkish president to discuss and thank Erdogan for his efforts to bring peace. During the conversation, both Erdogan and Biden emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire and also welcomed the coordinated international response to the crisis. Notably, the US has been constantly supplying stinger missiles and other aid to Ukraine. Turkey, on the other hand, is balancing on a tightrope between Ukraine and Russia. However, on Thursday, it hosted a landmark meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russia's Sergei Lavrov in the southern resort city of Antalya.

"President Biden expressed appreciation for Turkey’s efforts to support a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, as well as Turkey’s recent engagements with regional leaders that help promote peace and stability. In addition, the presidents discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral ties," read the press release from the office of President of Turkey.

President @RTErdogan spoke by phone with President Joe Biden of the US. pic.twitter.com/cLa5IzlJNQ — Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (@trpresidency) March 10, 2022

