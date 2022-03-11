Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Column Moves Towards Kyiv; Ukrainian Tanks Seized In Donetsk

The Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate on Day 16. Recently, a video has been released by the Russian Defence Ministry showing captured Ukrainian tanks in the Volnovakha region that lies in the Donetsk People's Republic. The video accessed by Republic Media Network shows the tanks in Volnovakha, one of the crucial regions where the humanitarian corridors were announced by Russia in order to evacuate civilians safely.

In the video, one can see Russian troops moving towards the captured Ukrainian tanks in what Russia claims is now a liberated zone. Russian President Vladimir Putin has put forward several demands. Among the key demands are the liberation of Donetsk and Luhansk and the recognition of Crimea as being a part of Russia.

There are several videos released by the Russian Defence Ministry from the very beginning when the Russian troops were entering Kyiv, showing that they have captured the capital city. In yet another show of strength, the Russian army of Group B can be seen moving in the direction of Kyiv.

Russian troops slowly advancing towards Ukraine's capital Kyiv

Earlier, there have been several videos of numerous bombing and missile attacks in Ukraine captured by eyewitnesses and released on the internet. There has also been information warfare between the two neighbouring countries as the Ukrainian armed forces have also released videos where they can be seen retaliating and seizing Russian tanks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also confirmed that the entire capital city has turned into focus as Russian troops continue to make slow advancements towards the city. In the last five days, there have been advancements of more than 80 km on the northeastern front.

Furthermore, President Putin has approved bringing 'volunteer' fighters from the Middle East and elsewhere to join Russia's war in Ukraine. Moscow said that the fighters would include those who fought the Islamic State group, a clear reference to the war in Syria.

While speaking exclusively to Republic, Ukrainian diplomat and Zelensky's associate Olexander Scherba on Russia's 'bioweapons in Ukraine' claims said that they are 'professional liars' and what the Russian Defence Ministry says is 'blatant lies'. Meanwhile, a UNSC meet is also scheduled for Friday upon Russia's request.