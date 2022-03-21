Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Court Bans Instagram, Facebook For 'extremist Activity'

A Russian court on Monday, March 21, ordered an immediate ban on Instagram and Facebook after rejecting the American firm’s attempts of dismissing the extremism charges against it.

In a ruling on March 21, the Tverskoy Court of Moscow questioned the activities of the two platforms owned by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta as unregulated content that Moscow linked with “extremism” flooded calling for violence against Russian soldiers. Judge Olga Solopova on Monday stated that the decision to ban Meta’s platforms will take effect immediately, TASS reported.

'Individuals will not be held liable just for using Meta's services'

"Satisfy the claims of the Prosecutor General's Office to ban the activities of the Meta company," Judge Olga Solopova said announcing the decision. He informed that the ban will be placed instantly. Earlier, the FSB of Russia had appealed for such a ban. The ruling does not apply to WhatsApp messenger, also owned by Meta.

"The use of Meta's products by individuals and legal entities should not be considered as participation in extremist activities," a spokesman for the prosecutor's office explained. "Individuals will not be held liable just for using Meta's services," he added.

Judge Olga Solopova stated that Meta is prohibited from opening branches and doing business in Russia.

Earlier, in a move to crackdown on critical voices amid the Russia-Ukraine war, social networking site Facebook and multiple other media websites were made inaccessible by Russia. Following this, Facebook's parent company Meta responded to the Russian government and said that it will do "everything" it can to restore service across Russia.

The Mark Zuckerberg owned company, in a statement, said that millions of Russians will be cut off from reliable information as the social media site remains inaccessible. Reacting to the blocking of Facebook throughout the country, Meta said that it will do "everything" to restore services.

Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said that the company will work to restore its service and provide reliable information across Russia despite the government ban. Meta had also restricted access to Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik on its platforms across the European Union.