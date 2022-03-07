Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Diplomats Lambast Poland For 'illegal' Seizure Of Real Estate

Russian diplomats on Monday derided Poland for initiating the process of seizure of Russian real estate in the EU nation, categorically stressing that such attempts to occupy Russia's property in Warsaw are illegal. Moscow will deliver an adequate response, Oleg Tyapkin, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Third European Department, said in an interview with Russian state-affiliated media, Sputnik. "We can assure that the illegal attempts to occupy our property will not remain without an adequate response," Tyapkin said. Furthermore, he added, "a huge amount of work has been done" to solve the problem of real estate in Russian-Polish relations.

“However, the unilateral actions of the Polish authorities will unambiguously nullify all efforts to resolve the problem, including the preparation of an intergovernmental agreement, and can finally bury the negotiation process on this issue,” Tyapkin told Sputnik.

Russia does not use these buildings for consular purposes, has illegally owned them: Poland

Poland's foreign ministry stated that the government authorities had initiated the enforcement proceedings related to two real estate infrastructures, including the school building at the Russian embassy. Polish authorities stressed that these buildings " are not used for diplomatic and consular purposes and are illegally owned" by Russia.

"The foreign ministry has filed a motion with the relevant government agencies to institute enforcement proceedings in respect of two facilities, which are illegally possessed by Russia and are not used for diplomatic and consular purposes," a statement from the Polish foreign ministry read. Under the court ruling, these properties shall have to be returned to their legal owner, Poland’s State Treasury.

"Apart from that, the foreign ministry recommends all available procedural means be used to speed up court hearings of other cases linked with real estate," the statement further read. "There is a lot of real estate in Poland that are occupied by Russia illegally. We must return them. This decision was taken at the highest level of the Polish state. These buildings should accommodate people suffering from the war [in Ukraine]," Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz wrote on his Twitter account.

According to the Polish side, Russians have captured several diplomatic compounds in Warsaw, and Gdansk without valid agreements. Moscow, however, refuted that claim stating that the Russian diplomatic facilities in Poland are 'Russia’s legal property. An apartment at 100 Sobieski Street in Warsaw being seized was built in the 1970s under an agreement with the USSR when Poland was part of the Soviet Bloc, Russian diplomats asserted.