Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Embassy In India Issues Routes For Humanitarian Corridors

As the Russian forces have declared a ceasefire and opened humanitarian corridors in multiple Ukrainian cities on Monday including Kyiv, the Russian embassy in India has issued details regarding the routes from the two worst-hit cities Kyiv and Mariupol. In a series of tweets, the Russian embassy has laid two options of routes for Mariupol while one has been given from Kyiv in the wake of the ceasefire called by the Russian Armed Forces starting from 10:00 AM (Moscow time).

Speaking about the evacuation routes from Kyiv, the routes go from Kyiv, Gostomel, Rakovka, Sosnovka, Ivankov, Oranoe, Chernobyl, Gden (Republic of Belarus), Gomel. After this, individuals will be subsequently transferred by air transport to the Russian Federation.

Route - Kiev, Gostomel, Rakovka, Sosnovka, Ivankov, Oranoe, Chernobyl, Gden (Republic of Belarus), Gomel. With subsequent transfer by air transport to the Russian Federation

Furthermore, from Mariupol, people will have two evacuation routes. While the first route includes Mariupol, Novoazovsk, Taganrog, Rostov-on-Don, people will then travel by air, rail, and road transport to their selected destinations. In the case of the second route, it will include Mariupol, Portovskoye, Mangush, bypassing Nikolskoye, Respublika, Rozovka, Bilmak, Pologi, Orekhov, Zaporozhye.

Route 1 - Mariupol, Novoazovsk, Taganrog, Rostov-on-Don, then by air, rail & road transport to selected destinations



Route 1 - Mariupol, Novoazovsk, Taganrog, Rostov-on-Don, then by air, rail & road transport to selected destinations

Route 2 - Mariupol, Portovskoye, Mangush, bypassing Nikolskoye, Respublika, Rozovka, Bilmak, Pologi, Orekhov, Zaporozhye

Russia-Ukraine War Day 12: Russian troops announce ceasefire

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 12, the Russian Defence Ministry informed that its forces have called a ceasefire and opened humanitarian corridors for civilians to evacuate on Monday. The corridors which will open from 10 AM Moscow time (07:00 GMT) will remain in force across multiple cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Sumy. The decision was on the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

This comes after two failed attempts to open humanitarian corridors earlier when as claimed by Ukrainian officials Russia opened sudden firing. During this while, thousands of Ukrainian civilians were attempting to flee to safety but were forced to shelter from Russian shelling that pummelled the cities.