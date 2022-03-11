Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Forces Bomb Kharkiv Institute Housing Nuclear Reactor

As Russia continues its military offensive in Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities claimed that Russian forces have bombarded a nuclear research centre, further accusing Moscow of "nuclear terrorism." The Kharkiv Institute, which houses an experimental nuclear reactor, was attacked, Kyiv Independent reported, citing a statement from Ukraine's State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation.

The nuclear research facility's facade, as well as perhaps several labs within the complex, were damaged, as per the inspectorate. Taking to Twitter, the Parliament of Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada, revealed that Russia has assaulted the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, which contains the experimental reactor. It added that the bombardment started a fire at a nearby hostel.

🛑 Russia just attacked #Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology

Experimental nuclear reactor is located inside. The shelling caused a fire in a neighbouring hostel; the fight continues.#StopRussia #StopRussia #ClosetheSkyoverUkraine pic.twitter.com/H88CYHGl9C — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (@ua_parliament) March 10, 2022

According to a report by The Guardian, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths following the bombardment. The Kharkiv Institute was on fire after a Russian rocket attacked the building, Newsweek reported.

Bombing nuclear facility amid Russia-Ukraine war is rising concern

Furthermore, the institute's facility in the northeastern city of Kharkiv has radioactive material and a reactor, raising worries of a "large-scale ecological disaster," The Independent reported. It is worth noting that as the invasion of Ukraine enters its 16th day, reports of the bombing on the research facility contributes to rising concerns about the possible hazards to Ukrainian nuclear power stations such as Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia, which have been seized by Russian forces.

In addition to this, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine on Monday revealed that the complex was damaged in prior attacks, which included a ruined substation, broken air conditioning, and smashed windows, Newsweek reported.

Russian assault on Kharkiv

Earlier on March 1, Russian missiles, as well as rockets, had targeted Ukraine's second-largest city. In the centre of Kharkiv's north-eastern metropolis, an opera theatre, music hall, and government buildings were bombed. According to local police, at least ten individuals have lost their lives and another 35 were injured.

Ukraine had stated that Russia had used vacuum bombs. In the ongoing attack, Ukraine's envoy to the United States, Oksana Markarova, previously informed media that Russia had deployed a vacuum bomb, commonly known as thermobaric weaponry. The lethal weapon is a two-stage munition that absorbs oxygen from the surrounding air before exploding at a high temperature.

⚡️ In #Kharkiv, the occupiers carry out massive air strikes on the city's infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/bkOjoRBCby — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 1, 2022

Following the attack, Anton Gerashchenko, an assistant to the director of Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs, uploaded footage of the regional police department's headquarters being destroyed, as per Nexta.

Anton #Gerashchenko, an advisor to the head of #Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs, published footage in which, according to his information, the building of the regional police department in #Kharkiv is being attacked. pic.twitter.com/pH10cb6rpH — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 2, 2022

