Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Forces Successfully Block Northern City Of Chernigov

Mounting pressure on Kyiv to surrender, Russian Forces have successfully blocked the northern Ukrainian city of Chernigov. The city lies just 50 miles away from Ukraine’s northern border with Belarus.

The development comes amid clashes in the Obolon district in Kyiv, which is less than 10 km away from Central Kyiv- the government’s seat of power. After Russian troops successfully captured Vorzel village, 8 kilometres away from the Ukrainian capital on Thursday, they invaded Obolon on their way to central Kyiv.

"Russian Forces successfully block the northern Ukrainian city of Chernigov", Russia's state-affiliated media Sputnik reported quoting the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

According to reports, the Ukrainian military is currently fighting Russian forces and holding up strong resistance in Obolon. Russia is reported to be closing in on Kyiv from northeast and east as well. The occupiers are now on their way to Kherson, as per the latest reports. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been taken to a bunker as Russian troops close in on the capital, reports have claimed.

Putin 'ready' to hold talks with Kyiv

In a massive development, Kremlin has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to hold talks with Kyiv. According to state-run media Sputnik, Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for negotiations with Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that a Russian diplomatic delegation, including Foreign Ministry, Defence and Administration officials, could be sent to Minsk. This development comes shortly after the Russian President rejected Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's offer for talks, demanding that Kyiv 'surrender' first.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia would be willing to resume negotiation through diplomatic channels if Ukraine's army agrees to lay down arms. "We suggested talking about security guarantee last December with Zelenskyy. We want to have joint talks and make joint efforts to look forward to a joint security guarantee. He is well aware of the facts involving Ukraine, and should not pass on the blame at Russia," Lavrov said.