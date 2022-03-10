Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Foreign Ministry Asserts Nuclear War Is 'impossible'

The deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Igor Vishnevetsky, stated on March 10 that a nuclear war is "impossible." He further stated that the experts are aware of its devastating effect on the world.

Nuclear armaments and delivery systems have advanced to the point where nuclear war would require a fast exchange of attacks that "no one would be able to stop," he explained.

He further added, "Nuclear war can't be staged by definition because this would result in the end of civilisation... mankind. We can't allow it in any way."

Vishnevetsky also scorned any suggestion that nuclear weapons could be used in a "limited" manner. He wondered who would be able to "limit" such weapons, especially if artificial intelligence is involved, a fact, which is currently being debated by the defence industry. The deputy director also reminded his audience of the January agreement between the five nuclear-weapon powers - Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and China - on the impossibility of nuclear war.

NATO rejected Kyiv's repeated requests to impose a no-fly zone

NATO countries have already rejected Kyiv's repeated pleas to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine's airspace to prevent Russian aviation from carrying out sorties as part of a Russian special operation in the country. Members of the alliance are worried that the no-fly zone could precipitate a Third World War with Russia, which has the potential to turn nuclear. Moscow has warned NATO against imposing a no-fly zone, claiming that doing so would make the alliance a party to the conflict.

Ukraine raised the issue of nuclear weapons after President Volodymyr Zelensky contemplated withdrawing from the Budapest Memorandum, which required Kyiv to remove nuclear weapons left behind when the Soviet Union fell apart. He said that the memorandum's signatories had failed to keep the security guarantees that Ukraine had agreed to in exchange for peaceful nuclear disarmament. Sergey Naryshkin, the chief of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, claimed shortly after the start of the special operation that his agency had discovered evidence that Kyiv was working on rebuilding nuclear weapons in contravention of the memorandum.

