Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Rocket Kills Man In Kyiv, Leaves 3 Injured

As Russian troops advance towards Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, numerous videos have emerged showing bombardment and missile attacks. The latest video shows the aftermath of a rocket attack by Russian troops in a residential building in Kyiv. As a result of the attack, a man was killed, while three civilians were injured. A report by Nexta TV suggests over 30 civilians were evacuated.

In the video, one can see a building left devastated as a result of a downed rocket. The Emergency Response team can be seen helping civilians evacuate the place. The Ministry of Emergency Situations revealed that the cause of the damage was a fire and partial collapse of the structures of the upper floors of an apartment building.

Another three were injured and 30 were evacuated. The cause was a fire and partial collapse of the structures of the upper floors of an apartment building. This is reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Russia bombs Mariupol theatre

After the tragic bombing of the Mariupol theatre, evidence has emerged that the bombing was reportedly 'intentional'. Nexta TV reported, "In front of the Drama Theater in Mariupol, the world 'CHILDREN' was written in huge letters. This did not stop them (the Russian forces) from bombing."

Furthermore, as per The Kyiv Independent, several reports have emerged that Russian forces in Sumy Oblast are evicting civilians from homes and stealing food. On Wednesday, March 16, the Sumy governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky detailed the looting via Telegram. It is also pertinent to note here that the area has sustained heavy fighting since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

Russia-Ukraine war

In an effort to gain more support for Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed numerous countries' parliaments. On Wednesday, he addressed the US Congress and proposed to create a new alliance namely U-24 (United 24) in response to Russia's 'special military operation' in his country.

As peace talks between Russia and Ukraine continue, Zelenskyy also said, "My priorities in the negotiations are absolutely clear: the end of the war, security guarantees, sovereignty, restoration of territorial integrity, real guarantees for our country, real protection for our country."