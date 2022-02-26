Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Soldier Captured, Interrogated By Ukrainian Forces | WATCH

With Moscow swiftly closing in on Kyiv, a Russian soldier was captured by the Ukraine Army on Saturday. In the video accessed by Republic TV, the Ukrainian forces can be seen seemingly interrogating the Russian soldier who has been blindfolded. Upon being asked why he was here, the Russian soldier reportedly responds that he has been sent to capture the territory. The video is said to be from Kharkiv, the second-largest city of Ukraine, just east of Kyiv and north of the Donbass region.

Russian forces have continued their advance on Kyiv with the bulk of their forces now just 30 kms from the centre of the city. Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to put up staunch resistance across the country, an intelligence update by the UK Ministry of Defence said.

Russian forces have continued their advance on Kyiv with the bulk of their forces now 30km from centre of the city. Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to put up staunch resistance across the country: UK Ministry of Defence pic.twitter.com/MNsZDcQogx — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2022

Russian forces surround Kyiv, Zelenskyy refuses to surrender

Even with the Russian Army closing in on the capital, Ukraine has refused to bow down. In a short video message from Kyiv’s government district, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will not surrender as it was on the 'side of truth'. His video comes amid rumours that he had fled Kyiv. The leader has also refused US' offer to evacuate him from saying, "Ukraine needs ammunition, not a ride", as per reports.

"Don’t believe the fakes. I'm here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state because our weapons are our truth. And our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children - and we will defend it all. That's all. That's what I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine!," said Zelenskyy in his 40-second video.

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. On Thursday, Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region, which quickly accelerated into precision airstrikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border. The Russian Navy is attacking from the shores of Mariupol and Odessa and troops have taken over Chernobyl nuclear plant, heading towards Kyiv.