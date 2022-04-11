Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Supporters Detained Over Pro-Moscow Rally In Ukraine's Dnipro

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to rage on, Ukraine authorities on Saturday detained Russian supporters for staging a pro-Moscow rally in Dnipro City. Visuals accessed by Republic TV showed Ukraine police capturing the demonstrators from the city center after they sparked outrage in one of the worst-hit regions of Ukraine.

It is pertinent to mention that Dnipro has been witness to the atrocities of the war, with Russian shelling damaging major commercial and residential infrastructure.

Currently, Russian invading forces continue to hold away some hotspots of the Ukrainian city. Footage acquired by Republic TV showed that pro-Russians, demonstrating in favour of the Russian attack on Ukraine were taken away by Ukrainian police. The supports were believed to be carrying 'Z' symbol, which is a representation of the war being waged by Moscow.

The 'Z' symbol is being widely used for pro-Russian rallies, decorating building facades, bus doors, car windshields, and T-shirts to promote the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian shelling destroys Dnipro airport

The Ukrainian city of Dnipro has remained one of the focal points in the burgeoning war. Earlier on Sunday, reports emerged that arbitrary Russian missiles have "completely destroyed" an airport in Dnipro.

"There has been another attack on Dnipro airport. There is nothing left of it," Dnipropetrovsk region Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Sunday.

#Russia artillery attack on #Dnipro airport leaves no infrastructure and destroys everything around the airport. Such a shame, as the airport was completely renovated just last year. All the investments and all the efforts completely wrecked — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) April 10, 2022

⚡️ Russian missiles hit Dnipro airport again.



Local authorities reported that the airport was ruined in a missile attack in mid-March.



"Nothing left of the airport but the missiles keep coming," said Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 10, 2022

As the attacks on Dnipro intensified on Sunday, at least 5 emergency workers were severely injured in the rampant shelling. The airport and the infrastructure surrounding it were turned into a heap of rubble as "rockets kept flying and flying," Reznichenko said on his Telegram channel.

On Sunday, a missile also hit a building in the Pavlohrad district. It is pertinent to mention that the industrial city of Dnipro, which has a population of 1 million, has been targetted by Russian forces. Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday, however, claimed that the invading troops have fired overnight rounds to destroy the recently "received reinforcements from foreign mercenaries" in a military base in Zvonetsky.

Zelenskyy discusses additional sanctions with Germany

On Sunday, embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that he had discussed potential sanctions on Russia in a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Zelenskyy called for an immediate embargo on imports of Russian oil, which Germany has so far stalled. Zelenskyy's appeal came after Scholz on Friday said that Berlin could suspend oil purchases this year, but gas imports are tough to call as it needs to secure alternative sources and infrastructure to Russian supply.

(Image: AP)