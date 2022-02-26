Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Troops Approaching Balakleya As Kyiv Fights Back

As Russia continues its military operation in Ukraine, local media reported that Russian forces are approaching the city of Balakleya, which is in the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian troops are fighting back, not allowing the Russians to enter the city, as per a report by Nexta. Ukraine announced martial law on the country on February 24, which is a temporary imposition of direct military control. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that they will not lay down the weapons and will defend their country.

But despite the fact that the Ukrainian army is trying to stop the Russian force, it has faced a significant amount of casualties. Ukraine's Health Minister informed that Russian forces have killed 198 people and injured over 1,000. The Minister also stated that three children were among the victims on Saturday.

Street violence breaks out in Kyiv

Meanwhile, street violence broke out in Kyiv, AP reported. In an attempt to prevent Russian troops from invading the capital, Ukraine blew up bridges leading into Kyiv. The Ukrainian authorities said that Russian missiles hit a Kyiv apartment complex and caused severe damage.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that the Russian Army will invade Ukraine's capital city tonight. He stated that they should understand what awaits them this evening and that they have got to hang in there, according to CNBC. He said that Ukrainians have fought for their country on all fronts but this night will be difficult and added that they have special attention on Kyiv and they can't give the capital.

Zelenskyy debunks rumours

There were rumours that the Ukrainian President will leave the country amid war but Zelenskyy shared a video on Twitter earlier today (February 26) debunking the rumours. He said that there is a lot of misleading information online that he has called their army to lay down arms. He further said that he is not going anywhere and that they will not lay down their weapons; instead, they will defend the country, their land and their children, President Zelenskyy informed. He concluded by saying that Ukraine deserves all of the glory.

(Image: AP)