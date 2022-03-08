Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Troops Capture Ukrainian Tank Bases On Day 13

Russia’s unabated conquest of Ukraine continues for the thirteenth day, with intense shelling and damages reported to civilian infrastructure alongside numerous human casualties. In the latest video accessed by Republic Media Network, one can see Russian armed forces have captured one of the Ukrainian tank bases in central Ukraine. The equipment was moved recently from storage for participation in hostilities against the Russian armed forces and is fully equipped. Now, the Ukrainian tanks have been taken to Russian military bases and will be used for the battle against Ukraine.

War-hit Ukraine has been accusing Russia of interfering with the evacuation process by forcing people to take a 'different and unsafe' route. While on the other hand, Russia has claimed that Ukraine's militants are blocking the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha. With continued failure in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, the war situation has intensified.

Russia has declared a new ceasefire from 10 am Moscow time on Tuesday, indicating to allow safe evacuations of civilians from corridors including Kyiv, Sumy, Maripol, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv. While Ukraine is yet to formally confirm the ceasefire proposal. As per the Russian media, Moscow's statement reads, "Russia declares a ceasefire from 10 a.m. (Moscow time) on March 8 and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors: from Kyiv and adjacent settlements to the Russian Federation through the territory of the Republic of Belarus to Gomel."

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian President to address British Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to make a video appearance before the British parliament on Tuesday. According to UK media, House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has granted Zelensky's request to read a statement to the British Parliament at 5 pm GMT.

Announcing Tuesday's speech, Sir Lindsay said, "Every parliamentarian wants to hear directly from the president, who will be speaking to us live from Ukraine, so this is an important opportunity for the House. Thanks again to our incredible staff for working at pace to make this historic address possible."