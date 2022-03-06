Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Troops Provide Relief Aid To Civilians In Zaporizhzhia; WATCH

In war-torn Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian troops were seen providing humanitarian assistance to the locals. As per visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the Russian army officers can be seen helping the people of the war-ridden areas in Ukraine. This development comes after the biggest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia was allegedly impacted by Russia-led missile shelling. While experts have noted that the loss could potentially affect central Europe for decades to come, others drew parallels with the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

Notably, the development comes at the day when the Russian Defense Ministry informed earlier that their troops have seized control of a military base near the captured city of Kherson. The Russian Defence Ministry also announced that its troops have destroyed 2,203 targets of Ukrainian military infrastructure during the special military operation. According to the ministry, Russian armed forces have taken down a large part of the Ukrainian military infrastructure, including 778 tanks and 279 field artillery and mortars.

Russia's crackdown on media

Russian authorities on Sunday continued to block independent news outlets and arrest protesters in an effort to tighten control over what information the domestic audience views about the invasion of Ukraine. Several prominent independent online outlets were blocked on Sunday, on top of dozens of others that were blocked last week. Other outlets decided to halt operations in Russia owing to the new repressive laws or refused to cover the invasion at all due to the pressure. Notably, hundreds of demonstrators have been detained all across Russia for partaking in pro-Ukraine rallies.

Over 1.3 million people flee war-torn Ukraine

According to the latest UN data, over 1.3 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on 24 February. As per the data released by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), 1,368,864 people have fled Ukraine and moved to other countries. Around 756,303 people have arrived in Poland after the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may take place on Monday, March 7. In the second session of talks held recently, both the countries had agreed to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities and observed a temporary ceasefire which was called off hours later.

Image: Republic