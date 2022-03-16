Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Troops Seize Hospital In Mariupol, Hold 500 As Hostages

Marking the latest development in the ongoing Ukraine War, Russian troops have seized a hospital in the port city of Mariupol. Furthermore, they have taken about 500 people as hostages, according to the city’s regional leader Pavlo Kyrylenko. In a Telegram post on Wednesday, Kyrylenko said Russian soldiers drove nearly 400 people from nearby areas to the Regional Intensive Care Hospital where roughly 100 doctors and patients were already there.

"It's impossible to leave the hospital, they are shooting hard," Kyrylenko wrote in his post, revealing that Russians were using the hostages as 'human shields' against Ukrainian troops.

Meanwhile, a report by CNN revealed that over 3,000 cars transporting evacuees from besieged Mariupol arrive in Zaporizhzhia. Citing the head of the regional administration, Oleksandr Starukh, the report mentioned that there were 772 children amongst the refugees. Notably, the number of refugees fleeing the war has now eclipsed 3 million, according to the UN. As the war for Ukrainian sovereignty continued for the 21st day, the Ukrainian Parliament has said that the country's agricultural machinery is being used by Russian troops for engineering work, construction and armoured tractors.

Russia might use chemical weapons as a false flag

Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg, on Tuesday, expressed concern that Russia might use chemical weapons in a 'false flag' strike in Ukraine. During a NATO press conference, Stoltenberg stated that Moscow may stage a false flag operation in Ukraine, possibly with chemical weapons. Previously, British PM Boris Johnson has warned that there was a possibility of Russia using Chemical weapons in the war. Speaking to Sky News after Moscow accused Kyiv of hiding biological weapons, Johnson said that the Kremlin could use the ‘fake story’ to deploy banned weapons. He said that the only way to end the ongoing war was if Putin realizes that he made a “catastrophic mistake”.

Meanwhile, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict on the Russia vs Ukraine case is scheduled to be declared later today. The hearing comes over Ukraine's charge that Russia falsely justified its invasion by accusations of genocide. The case was filed by Kyiv shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 demanding that the tribunal order an end to the offensive.

Image: File Image/AP