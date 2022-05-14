Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Troops Withdraw From Kharkiv As Civilians Yearn For Normalcy

Quick links:
This photo provided by the Ukrainian Armed Forces shows dozens of destroyed or damaged Russian armoured vehicles on both banks of the Siverskyi Donets River after their pontoon bridges were blown up.
People gather in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, on Friday, 13 May 2022, to fill cans with water from a firefighters truck.
On Friday, May 13, an elderly woman is seen carrying a can of water she obtained from a firefighters truck in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine.
A special task force police officer inspects a site after a Russian airstrike in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, on Friday, May 13.
Local residents stand by the side of buildings damaged during heavy fighting in Mariupol, in territory administered by the Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine.
On Friday, May 13, people walk past a section of a rocket wedged in the ground in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine.
On Saturday, May 14, relatives react mourn near the body of Pankratov Oleksandr, 49, a Ukrainian military serviceman killed in Donetsk province.
A ruined pontoon crossing with dozens of destroyed or damaged Russian armoured vehicles on both banks of the Siverskyi Donets River is seen in this handout photo provided by the Ukraine Armed Forces.
A Ukrainian National Guard soldier patrols during a reconnaissance mission in a recently retaken village on the outskirts of Kharkiv, east Ukraine.
