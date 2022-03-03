Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Warships Seen Off Mykolaiv Coast Near Ukraine's Capital Kyiv

In the latest development to the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian warships were spotted off the Mykolaiv coast suggesting troops' aggressive march towards Kyiv. The location where the Russian warships have been witnessed is additionally important and strategic as it has direct access to the Black Sea. As per on-ground information accessed by Republic TV reporting from the warzone, a strong fight is currently underway between the two armies on the eighth day of Russia's invasion.

Watch Republic's ground report from Ukraine:

#RepublicInUkraine | Watch Republic ground report from Ukraine on the advancement of Russian troops, as Russian warships were spotted off the coast of Mykolaiv in Black Sea. Tune in for comprehensive global coverage on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, here: https://t.co/4tHrJRVu1j pic.twitter.com/0wAbLVlWa4 — Republic (@republic) March 3, 2022

As Russia's military offensive continues, the administration in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, has said, "It's calm in Kyiv. Infrastructure works normally: heat, water, electricity, communication is available in all areas."

Mykola Povoroznyk, the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration said, "Air defence forces worked at night. And the explosions that were heard were triggered by enemy missiles."

Ukraine forces reach Sumy

Ukraine's Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Oleksiy Danilov has said that border guards of the 5th border guard detachment have reached the Ukrainian state borderline in Sumy Region together with units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, March 3, said, "We have been through so much! And if someone thinks that, after overcoming all this, Ukrainians are afraid, broken or will surrender, he knows nothing about Ukraine. And he has nothing to do in Ukraine."

"Go to your home. Protect the Russian speaking people. Not all over the world, but in our own country," he added.

Russia-Ukraine war: Latest updates

In the latest update, Russia has claimed the liberation of Balakliya from Ukrainian nationalists. The Russian armed forces took control of a number of settlements, as per the Russian Defense Ministry. According to the Ukrainian military's first radio, "A column of Russian occupiers was destroyed in the village of Moskovsky Bobrik, Sumy region".

The Ukrainian defence ministry, in a statement, also asserted, "Total combat losses Russia from 24.02 to 03.03 were (approximately): about 9,000 people, tanks ‒ 217 units, BBM ‒ 900 units, artillery systems – 90, MLRS - 42, means of air defence-11, aircraft – 30 units (information to be specified) of helicopters – 31 units (the information is specified)."