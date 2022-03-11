Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's Putin Approves Recruiting 20K Volunteers From Middle East

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a go-ahead to soldiers from the Middle East and elsewhere to fight from the Russian side and join Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to AP, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that about 16,000 soldiers are waiting for Russian orders to join the fight in Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Moscow said the fighters from the Middle East joining the Russian side also fought against the Islamist State in the Syrian war.

According to Shoigu, the 16,000 volunteers want “to take part in what they consider a liberation movement,” in the separatist regions in Ukraine - LPR and DPR. Russia before the Ukraine invasion had declared LPR and DPR as independent countries after signing documents with both the regions. It's important to note, Russia has been supporting Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian President in fighting against factions opposing his rule, including the Islamist State.

According to AP, Putin told Shoigu to coordinate for the volunteers to "move to the combat zone" and termed the foreign soldiers fighting for Ukraine as foreign "mercenaries". There are about 20,000 volunteers from 52 countries, who are currently in the combat zone fighting for the Ukrainian side. The Ukrainian authorities announced on March 8, about the arrival of the first batch of foreign volunteers to join 'The Ukrainian International Legion', formed on the call of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A video released by Ukraine showed foreign fighters being trained with weapons in a forest.

On 9 March, Ukraine's First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said, the country is ready to give Ukrainian citizenship to the volunteers. On March 7, Ukraine lifted the visa requirement on a temporary basis for foreign volunteers. The Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba appealed, |Those who wish to join the Ukrainian side should contact their respective diplomatic missions".

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said, "Since the Russian invasion of February, over 12,000 Russian forces have been killed in the war."