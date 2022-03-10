Russia-Ukraine War: Sanctions Against Moscow Should Avoid Harming Civilians, Affirms UN

Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, the UN Secretary-General spokesman Stephane Dujarric stated that the agency’s principal position remains that sanctions on Russia should avoid harming civilians. It is to mention that according to Sputnik, ever since Moscow invaded Kyiv, Russia has become the nation with the largest number of sanctions imposed against it. As per reports, 2,778 new sanctions have been introduced against Russia so far, which is nearly doubling the pre-existing number.

Now, on Wednesday, UN representatives held consultations with the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. Speaking at a press briefing, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesman stated that the UN proceeds from the fact that the restrictions should not affect the civilian population, referring, among other things, to vaccine supplies from Russia.

"Our principal position has always been that sanctions [on Russia] should avoid harming civilians and that's been our position," Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is to mention that Russia launched a “special military operation” on February 24 in Ukraine. In response, several Western countries, including the US and the UK, imposed sanctions against some Russian institutions and officials, including the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and its head Kirill Dmitriev. Moreover, the European Union has also introduced several packages of sanctions against hundreds of Russian MPs who “played a role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine”.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden also announced a ban on Russian energy imports to the US due to Russia’s growing aggression against Ukraine. Apart from this, a number of foreign companies, including technological and food giants, voluntarily withdrew from the Russian market, as a gesture of solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Firms, including Disney, Apple, McDonald’s and Coca Cola, have expressed their unwillingness to continue operating in Russia.



(Image: AP)