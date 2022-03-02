Russia-Ukraine War: Scindia Meets Romania's PM, Thanks Him For Aiding India's Evacuation

As India's Operation Ganga continues to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday met the Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă and extended his gratitude for helping the Indian nationals in the evacuation process from his country. This comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with his Romanian counterpart, and thanked him for helping in the evacuation of Indian students over the last few days. It is important to note that Jyotiraditya Scindia is handling the evacuation from Romania and Moldova borders. Earlier in the day, he was seen leading a bunch of students in an aircraft that was making its return to the country.

Union Minister Scindia took to Twitter and stated:

Met the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Romania, Mr Nicolae Ciucă to thank the government for facilitating entry & ensuring safety of our citizens amid the grim situation at the Ukrainian borders. 1/3 @NicolaeCiuca pic.twitter.com/Sg8gEwH7Ye — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 2, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, he mentioned, "I am happy to report that His Excellency has assured his continued support to our students crossing the Romanian borders, and reiterated the friendly relations between our countries since the last 74 years. We also shared mutual interest in expanding bilateral trade given the huge economic potential and presence of Indian businesses in Romania."

The Centre is aiming to evacuate Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia at its own expense as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian flights. Jyotiraditya Scindia is going to handle evacuation from Romania and Moldova borders, Kiren Rijiju will be at Slovakia border, Hardeep Singh Puri at Hungary border and Gen V.K Singh at Poland.

'Nearly 17,000 Indian nationals left Ukraine': MEA

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left the war-torn country. The MEA further stated that a total number of 15 flights have brought back 3,352 Indians to their motherland. The MEA also confirmed that another Indian national, named Chandan Jindal lost his life in Ukraine due to natural causes.

Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced, "There has been a sharp increase in the number of Indians who have left Ukraine. We now estimate that nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine borders since our advisories were issued. During the last 24 hours, 6 flights have landed in India, taking the total number of flights that have landed in India to 15 and the total number of Indians who have returned on these flights to 3,352. As many as 15 flights are scheduled over the next 24 hours. Some of these are already actually enroute. Indian Air Force aircraft have joined Operation Ganga with the first C-17 flight from Bucharest (Romania) expected to return to Delhi later tonight. 3 more IAF flights will be undertaken today from Budapest (Hungary), Bucharest (Romania) and Rzeszow (Poland)."