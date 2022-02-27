Russia-Ukraine War: Second Evacuation Flight Carrying 250 Indian Nationals Lands In Delhi

As India continues the evacuation efforts to rescue citizens stranded in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, Air India's second evacuation flight from the Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday, February 27. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was at the airport to receive the evacuees as he welcomed them by handing out roses.

Air India shared the same on Twitter and wrote, "Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia receiving the Indian nationals who were flown back to Delhi from Bucharest by AI 1942 on February 27 early morning, operated to evacuate Indians stranded at war-ravaged Ukraine."

#FlyAI: HMCA @JM_Scindia receiving the Indian nationals who were flown back to Delhi from Bucharest by AI 1942 on 27th Feb, '22 early morning, operated to evacuate Indians stranded at war-ravaged Ukraine. Thank you for guiding us on this mission @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/y1DuYcjJTW — Air India (@airindiain) February 26, 2022

Sharing the details of the safe return of Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan shared a tweet thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring Indian nationals from Ukraine as a part of the evacuation mission titled "Operation Ganga".

Welcome Home folks!@narendramodi Govt's #OperationGanga continues to bring Indian nationals from Ukraine.



Heartening to see those who have been safely evacuated from #Ukraine



Extended a warm welcome on behalf of GoI in Delhi along with Hon'ble @MoCA_GoI Shri @JM_Scindia Ji pic.twitter.com/QoEgukIrJO — V Muraleedharan / വി മുരളീധരൻ (@VMBJP) February 26, 2022

India evacuates citizens from Ukraine

India began the evacuation of its stranded citizens with the first evacuation flight, AI1944, carrying 219 people from Bucharest to Mumbai on Saturday, February 26. The officials informed that the second evacuation flight, AI1942, bringing back 250 Indian citizens landed at the Delhi airport around 2.45 a.m. on Sunday, the officials said. The third evacuation flight, AI1940, of Operation Ganga, carrying 240 Indian nationals from Budapest (Hungary), has taken off for Delhi.

It is to be noted that since February 24, when the Russian military offensive began, the Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations. Due to this, the Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest. The government officials have informed that citizens have not been charged for the evacuation flights.

Indian nationals to be evacuated in Air India flights had to reach Bucharest and Budapest by road after reaching the Ukraine-Romania border and Ukraine-Hungary border respectively.

Russia-Ukraine war

On Thursday, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. In the latest update, massive explosions were reported near Kyiv, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowing the country will stand its ground. According to the UN, since Russia's invasion began on Thursday, more than 120,000 people have fled Ukraine.

(Image: @JM_Scindia/Twitter/ANI)