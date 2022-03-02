Russia-Ukraine War: Sena Castigates Centre Over Student's Death; Takes Dig At 'Op Ganga'

After 21-year-old medical student Naveen was killed in Kharkiv due to Russian shelling, Shiv Sena castigated the Centre for its handling of the situation. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Friday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut lamented that the Union government had not taken other parties in confidence vis-à-vis its strategy in the wake of Russia invading Ukraine. Moreover, he slammed PM Modi and other Ministers for campaigning in the Assembly polls instead of caring about the flight of thousands of Indian students stranded in Ukraine.

Sanjay Raut wrote, "If you (the Centre) had adopted Nehru's path earlier itself and consulted all parties keeping politics aside, we could have reduced the anger of the thousands of students stuck in Ukraine. But we can only watch as events unfold. Now, an Indian student died in a Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv. The Centre will have to take responsibility for this student's unfortunate death."

He elaborated, "As the war clouds were hovering over Russia and Ukraine and even after the war started, the PM, Defence Minister, Home Minister were busy campaigning for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur elections. Taking cognizance of the rising anger, they halted the election campaign and came to Delhi for a high-level meeting. Parties contest elections and not the PM and Defence Minister!"

"By naming this mission 'Operation Ganga', BJP used this in the Uttar Pradesh election campaign. That means whatever happens, a political campaign is always in their mind. If elections were in Bihar, they would have called it 'Operation Nalanda'. If elections were in Maharashtra, they would have called it 'Operation Raigad' or 'Operation Sahyadri'," the Shiv Sena MP said, linking India's evacuation mission to the Assembly polls.

India focuses on evacuation of nationals

Though India has abstained from voting on three UNSC resolutions pertaining to the Russia-Ukraine war, it has called for the immediate cessation of violence. Meanwhile, PM Modi has spoken to both the Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During his discussion with Putin, the Prime Minister reiterated that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. Calling for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue, he stressed the safety of Indians.

Under the aegis of Operation Ganga, the Union government is aiming to evacuate Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia. While Puri, Rijiju and Singh have reached Hungary, Slovakia and Poland respectively, Scindia has gone to Romania and Moldova to coordinate the evacuation mission and extend assistance to the stranded nationals. As per the MEA, 12,000 Indians have left Ukraine whereas 40% of citizens remain in the war-hit nation.