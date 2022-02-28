Russia-Ukraine War: Sena Lauds Prez Zelenskyy's Bravery; Says 'This Is 56-inch Chest'

Lauding the brave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Shiv Sena on Monday, termed him a 56-inch chested man - a term often used by PM Modi. Sena, via Saamana, condemned all nations, including India and US for not offering troops' help. Comparing the US invasion on Iraq to the Russian invasion, Sena lamented that Putin wishes to subsume Ukraine as a whole. The fifth day of the war is currently underway, with Russian forces inching closer to Kyiv - where Zelensky stands determined.

"No country in the world is openly helping Ukraine. 'Vishwaguru' Modi has taken a stance similar to 'Naro Va Kunjaro va' (referring to the Mahabharata tale when Yudhishtra said a half-truth to kill Drona). The BJP, which blames Nehru for taking such a stance, is now lapping up the same stance of the Centre," said Saamana. Calling Putin a 'wolf', Sena compared Zelensky to ex-British PM Winston Churchill who steered his nation to victory in World War-2. It concluded, "Heroes will be remembered and Zelensky has put all men to shame".

UNGA assembly to be held on Russian aggression

Earlier on Friday, the UN Security Council failed to pass a resolution condemning Russia and demanding 'immediate, complete and unconditional' withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. Eleven countries voted in favour, while India along with China & UAE abstained from voting and Russia vetoed the vote - reducing it to a mere symbolic censure. On Sunday, the UNSC passed a resolution to refer the Russia-Ukraine war matter to an emergency session of UN General Assembly - with 11 voting, Russia against and India, China and UAE abstaining. As of date, Ukraine has lost 352 civilians including 14 children in the war against Russia.

Russia invades Ukraine

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. On Thursday, Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbas region, which quickly accelerated into precision airstrikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border. A military faceoff is underway between Russian and Ukrainian Armies in Sumy, Poltava, Mariupol including heavy air attacks, missiles from sea, air and land. Over 100,000 Ukrainians have fled and many are housed in bomb shelters. Foreign nationals including Indians are being evacuated via Hungary and Romania by Centre.

On Sunday, both nations agreed to hold peace talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border (Gomel) as Ukraine continues to hold Kharkiv and Kyiv. Heavy sanctions have been levied on Russia's banks, diplomacy, international trade, Putin's inner circle, SWIFT banking system, cancellation of visa, exports, energy, transport by US, Australia, Germany, Taiwan, France, Germany, EU, Japan for attacking Ukraine. Similar sanctions have been levied on Belarus for aiding Russian troops. Many nations like Sweden, Germany, France, US are supplying arms to Ukraine to defend themselves.