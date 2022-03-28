Russia-Ukraine War: Sergey Lavrov Asserts Putin Never Turned Down Meeting With Zelenskyy

Amidst the ravaging war that entered its second month recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday claimed that President Vladimir Putin has never refused to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The revelations were made by Lavrov during a press conference held on March 28 ahead of the Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is willing to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia, but that the move would have to be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum. Meanwhile, the Russian FM also asserted during the press conference that as of now, a meeting to discuss ideas would be unproductive.

Lavrov said, "Putin never turned down meeting with Zelenskyy, but now a meeting to exchange views would be counterproductive."

WATCH: Putin has never turned down a meeting with Zelenskyy, but now a meeting to exchange views would be counterproductive: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov



On March 28, Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to resume face-to-face peace negotiations. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lauded the commencement of high-level discussions, stating that they must deliver peace as soon as possible and indicated a willingness to compromise on the most contentious issues. Notably, several rounds of talks have already failed to resolve the ongoing conflict, which is now in its second month, after the Russian invasion.

Russia-Ukraine War

According to Zelenskyy, 20,000 people have been dead, 10 million have fled their homes, and despite Russian military failures, several cities are still being bombarded mercilessly. Around 1,70,000 inhabitants are trapped by Russian soldiers in Mariupol, the southern port city, with ever-dwindling supplies of food, water, and medication.

The situation there is "catastrophic," according to Ukraine's foreign ministry, with the assault from land, sea, and air turning the once-thriving city of 450,000 people "into dust." France, Greece, and Turkey hope to undertake a large evacuation of civilians within days from Ukraine, according to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Image: AP