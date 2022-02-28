Russia-Ukraine War: Singapore To Impose Export Sanctions, Defence Restrictions On Moscow

In retaliation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan informed the Parliament on Monday that Singapore will implement export limitations on products that can be utilised directly as weaponry in Ukraine to inflict damage or oppress Ukrainians. In a cabinet statement on the invasion of Ukraine, the minister noted that the nation will also restrict specific Russian institutions and financial activities linked to Russia, The Straits Times reported.

The minister further added, “We continue to value our good relations with Russia and the Russian people. However, we cannot accept such violations of sovereignty and territorial integrity of another sovereign state." Balakrishnan also noted that specific actions are being prepared, and the penalties will be announced soon.

The Foreign Minister further stated that they will also keep working with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well as international allies to take a firm stand against the assault, and "to end further violence and bloodshed and to deescalate tensions," The Straits Times reported.

Singapore criticises breach of Ukraine's territorial integrity as Russia invades Ukraine

In addition to this, Singapore also censured the breach of Ukraine's territorial integrity after Russia attacked the former Soviet Republic on February 24, while, most of the rest of Southeast Asia remained silent, according to RFA. Indicating it, Balakrishnan even highlighted the fact that Singapore was one of 82 co-sponsors of the current United Nations Security Council resolution criticising Russia's aggression towards Ukraine, which was not approved because Russia, a permanent member of the council, vetoed it.

The minister even noted that Singapore has always cooperated completely with all UN Security Council sanctions and resolutions. “But we have rarely acted to impose sanctions on other countries in the absence of binding Security Council decisions or directions," he added. However, in consideration of the unprecedented intensity of Russia's aggression on Ukraine, as well as Russia's predictable veto of a drafted Security Council resolution, Balakrishnan said, “Singapore intends to act in concert with many other like-minded countries to impose appropriate sanctions and restrictions against Russia," as per The Straits Times.

Balakrishnan went on to say that they must anticipate that their actions would come at a cost and have ramifications for Singapore's enterprises as well as residents. However, he believes, "Unless we as a country stand up for principles that are the very foundation for the independence and sovereignty of smaller nations, our own right to exist and prosper as a nation may similarly be called into question one day."

Russia-Ukraine war

The crisis between the Moscow-Kyiv intensified when Putin’s administration declared the two breakaway regions -- Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states. Further, on February 24, Russia had launched missiles and raid sirens were echoed across the nation.

In addition to this, till now Ukraine's military has claimed to have shot down 27 Russian planes, 146 tanks, and killed around 4300 Russian soldiers. While, as per media reports, the Russian Armed Forces claimed to have destroyed 975 items in Ukraine's military infrastructure, including 223 tanks as well as other armed combat vehicles, 28 warplanes, 39 multi-rocket launchers, 86 field artillery mounts and mortars, and 143 special military vehicle units.

(Image: AP)