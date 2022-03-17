Russia-Ukraine War: Six Countries Request UNSC Meeting To Assess Situation In Ukraine

As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, six countries including the United States, United Kingdom, and France have requested a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the war situation. This comes amid the continued peace talks between Ukraine and Russia held in Belarus.

The UK permanent mission to the UN said on Wednesday, "The UK and Albania, France, Ireland, Norway, and the United States have called for a Security Council meeting on #Ukraine. Russia is committing war crimes and targeting civilians. Russia's illegal war on Ukraine is a threat to us all".

Considering the war situation in Ukraine, the UN has issued a statement that said more than 6,00,000 people have received some form of aid amid Putin's ongoing military operation in the war-hit country. Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres had announced on March 14 that the UN will allocate $40 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to ramp up vital assistance to reach the most vulnerable, as we wait for the nations to come.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks

On Wednesday, the fourth round of negotiation talks was held and a few details suggested that talks might be reaching some headway with a Ukrainian delegation member stating both countries are now willing to compromise.

Ukrainian delegation member Mykhailo Podolyak told the Ukraina 24 broadcaster, "The positions of the parties were very different and we have only now begun to reach some kind of compromise".

He further added that Kyiv and Moscow will reach a peace agreement sooner or later, a report by Sputnik News Agency said.

Podolyak shared a tweet that read, "Briefly. FT published a draft, which represents the requesting position of the Russian side. Nothing more. The side has its own positions. The only thing we confirm at this stage is a ceasefire, withdrawal of Russian troops, and security guarantees from a number of countries".

Russia- Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war has now lasted for 22 days with humanitarian crisis soaring in the war-ravaged former Soviet Union nation being invaded by Vladimir Putin's forces. US President Joe Biden has also announced an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine after Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Congress on Wednesday. The Ukrainian army has claimed that Russia has lost over 13,800 personnel.

