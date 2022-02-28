Russia-Ukraine War: Sixth Flight With 240 Indians Departs From Budapest

The sixth flight carrying at least 240 stranded Indian nationals has departed from Hungary's Budapest for Delhi on Monday under 'Operation Ganga' launched to safely bring back the Indians to the homeland from the Ukrainian war zone. In a tweet on Feb. 28, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed: "Sixth Operation Ganga flight from Budapest has taken off with 240 Indian nationals for Delhi. Evacuation efforts continue to get stronger."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also dispatch four Union Ministers to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine in an effort to coordinate with the foreign EU governments to ensure that Indians arrive in India hassle-free as Russian military operations in Ukraine entered the fifth day of fierce atrocities on the civilian lives and infrastructure. "Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students," Government sources said on Monday.

India's challenging 'Operation Ganga' in Ukrainian war zone

Indian government kick-started a crucial 'Operation Ganga' operation during the Russian Ukraine conflict to commute the stranded Indian nations, including the university students to New Delhi "as soon as possible." The Indian embassy in Ukraine today informed that the weekend curfew has been lifted in Kyiv, as it advised the Indians to rush to the Railways and board special trains for evacuations, assisting in an orderly manner in its evacuation effort. Indian Embassy also advised all students to make their way to the western parts into the EU, the areas where the government made arrangements to fly the Indians out.

Continued reaching out to parents of students, who are stuck in Ukraine.



Assured them that the government is making every possible effort to bring the students safely. pic.twitter.com/e0phYHzn4V — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) February 28, 2022

Helping Indians stuck on the Ukraine side move away from crowded Shehyni to other checkpoints. Hoping to welcome them later today to Poland.@MEAIndia @opganga pic.twitter.com/OgX0mrbljS — India in Poland and Lithuania (@IndiainPoland) February 28, 2022

As the challenging evacuation operation is underway in the war zone, PM Modi held a series of meetings as of Sunday, to ramp up New Delhi's efforts. The Indian government has been assisting the Indian nationals at every step of the evacuation as Russian forces’ fierce assault across the Ukrainian civilian cities cut off Kyiv’s access to the world. It is to be noted that in midst of Moscow’s military operation inside Kyiv, India is the only country coordinating efforts to pull its citizens out of the conflict region. The GoI struck a partnership with commercial airliners such as Air India that has flown out of the country to lead evacuations of the Indian citizens.