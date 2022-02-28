Russia-Ukraine War: Slovakia Delivers Air Defence Systems, Anti-tank Missiles To Ukraine

Slovakia Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad on Monday said that the country has delivered medical and military material which the Slovak cabinet had approved on Sunday. The Slovak cabinet had decided to help the war-hit country by providing defence systems, anti-tank missiles, and 120mm artillery ammunition.

This development comes after a phone call between Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday. "The emergency session of the cabinet on Sunday decided to send Ukraine military equipment worth 4.5 million euros. It will be air defence systems and anti-tank missiles," NAD had said.

Slovakia bans Russian flights from airspace

As Russia refuses to cease military offensive in Ukraine, Slovakia became the latest country to ban its airspace for Russian flights. The ban comes into effect from Monday. Finland, which border Russia, Belgium, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Slovenia and others have also shut their airspace for Russian planes.

Ukraine-Russia war: 16 children killed, 45 injured in Ukraine

In a video message, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said that 16 children have been killed and another 45 have been injured amid Russia's attack. He said that every crime and every shelling by the invaders bring our partners and us even closer.

President Zelenskyy also hailed the sanction that the West imposed on Russia, saying that they have brought the Russian currency down. The Ukraine President also informed that more than 4,500 Russian forces have been killed, as he called on Russian troops to lay down their weapons.

Before agreeing for negotiations, President Zelenskyy had refused Putin's suggestion for peace talks in Belarus, which helped Russia in the invasion. In a video message, he had said, "Any other city in a country from whose territory missiles do not fly would suit us,” and listed the cities of Bratislava, Warsaw, Istanbul, Budapest or Baku as alternative venues. However, later, he agreed to talks after a conversation with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

Image: AP