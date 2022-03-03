Russia-Ukraine War: Smirnoff Vodka Producer Diageo Suspends Alcohol Supply To Russia

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, several multinational companies, automobile manufacturers, beverage companies have stopped their supplies to Russia owing to its aggression. The latest company to follow suit is beverage alcohol company Diageo. Diageo is known for making popular vodka Smirnoff and Guinness beer. Moreover, it also produces brands such as Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan, White Horse among others.

Russian broadcaster Nexta TV reported that Diageo has suspended the supply of alcohol to Russia. This comes as many countries have already imposed sanctions on Russia. Several other companies have suspended their operations following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Clothing company H&M too has paused all operations in Russia and expressed its "deep concern" over the ongoing war. Citing the safety of customers and colleagues, H&M has also shut its outlets in Ukraine and has said that it "stands with all the people who are suffering".

Russia-Ukraine talks

Meanwhile, the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to commence on Thursday at 5:30 PM IST. The talks will take place in another place instead of Belovezhskaya Pushcha in Belarus, a Ukrainian official informed. Even so, the Russian delegation has already arrived at Belovezhskaya Pushcha, where talks were planned to take place.

"Information about the negotiations in Belovezhskaya Pushcha does not correspond to reality. Negotiations will really happen, but the place is different. All the details will be (provided) later," David Arakhamia of the Ukrainian delegation, revealed in a Facebook post

The first round of talks between Russia and Ukraine was held on February 28 on the Polish-Belarusian border. Both sides had addressed all issues on the agenda in detail throughout the discussions, which lasted for over five hours, and identified some common points on which common positions can be found, reported Sputnik. Notably, the ongoing war between both countries reached its eighth day on Thursday, March 3.