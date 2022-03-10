Russia-Ukraine War: Sony Halts Shipments To Russia, PlayStation Store To Be Unavailable

In retaliation to Russia's unjustified ‘special military operations’ in Ukraine, Sony has recently ceased selling its PlayStation systems and software in Russia, making it the latest big company to pull out amid the Ukraine crisis. Sony's video game unit on Wednesday issued a statement saying that all software and hardware shipments, as well as the release of the new racing game 'Gran Turismo 7', had been halted in the nation. In Russia, the PlayStation Store will also be unavailable.

Taking to Twitter, Sony's PlayStation unit said, “Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine.” The company further revealed that to help the victims of this catastrophe, Sony Group Corporation has announced a $2 million donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the worldwide NGO, Save the Children.

Other gaming companies suspend their operations

In addition to this, due to the Russia-Ukraine war, a number of big corporations have made similar statements in the last few days. Video game businesses began making efforts to cut connections with Russia last week. Electronic Arts as well as CD Projekt, the creators of the sci-fi game Cyberpunk 2077, have announced that they will stop selling games and material in Russia and Belarus, CNBC reported.

Furthermore, Microsoft stated on Friday that all fresh sales of its goods and services, which include Xbox gaming consoles, software, and subscription services, will be halted in Russia. According to CNBC, the next day, Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite, followed suit, announcing that it was "stopping commerce with Russia in our games."

Ukraine's digital minister, Mykhailo Fedorov has earlier requested Microsoft and Sony to suspend all Russian and Belarusian accounts as well as cancel any upcoming events in the two nations.

Apple, the multinational electronics corporation based in the United States, stated on March 1 that it had "paused all product sales in Russia." Apple has also chosen to cease all shipments to Russia and has restricted its payment service Apple Pay for Russian citizens, according to a statement made by the iPhone manufacturer.

Apart from these companies, four big American firms, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, McDonald's, and Starbucks, have also declared plans to stop their operations in Russia.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)