Russia-Ukraine War: South Korea To Supply Non-lethal Military & Medical Aid To Ukraine

Amid the Russian attack on Ukraine, the South Korean government has announced that it will provide non-lethal military equipment to war-torn Ukraine. Boo Seung-chan, who is the spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence stated during the regular briefing that the government has agreed to deliver non-lethal military supplies to Ukraine. As per the reports of ANI, he also stated that conversations are underway for transportation and other things.

The reports suggest that Ukraine will receive approximately 20 items, and among them, 12 will be military supplies, which includes combat helmets, blankets, emergency foods, and military folding cots. Medical supplies will also be sent to Ukraine.

The total amount of supplies sent to Ukraine is estimated to be around 1 billion won (6,18,67,710.00 Indian Rupees). Air transport is expected to transport military supplies. It also stated that the supplies will be sent to Ukraine as early as this week or next week.

Limitations in delivering lethal weapons to Ukraine

The ministry stated last week that it sees limitations in delivering lethal weapons to the country. As it fights an invading Russia, Ukraine has requested humanitarian and military assistance from a number of countries, including firearms, anti-tank missiles, and other armaments. Dmytro Ponomarenko, who is Ukraine's top diplomat in Seoul, made a special request to South Korea last month to assist Ukraine in strengthening its cybersecurity skills, according to Yonhap.

Boo Seung-chan also stated that Seoul will also look for ways to buy or make weapons in foreign nations, as well as in South Korea, to gradually phase out the use of Russian weaponry by the national army, Seoul decided to donate $10 million in humanitarian help to Ukraine in late February. Around 40 tonnes of medical supplies, including first-aid kits, face masks, and respirators were included in the aid shipment.

South Korea already imposed sanctions on Russia

Russia launched its military operation to demilitarise Ukraine on February 24. Many countries, including South Korea, have imposed severe sanctions on Putin-led Russia for its actions in Ukraine. Earlier, it was announced that South Korea would be tightening export controls against Russia by restricting the supply of strategic products and will block some Russian banks from using the SWIFT messaging system.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP