Russia-Ukraine War: SpiceJet To Assist With Evacuation Of Indians, 1st Flight On Feb 28

SpiceJet recently informed via a press release that the airline will be sending some special flights to Hungary's capital Budapest, to evacuate Indian students from the borders of the war-hit Ukraine. The private airline company further informed about the details saying that they will be using Boeing 737 MAX for the evacuation, and the flight will take off from Delhi and bring the stranded Indian students from Budapest and then the return flights will take off from Georgia's Kutaisi. The Private airline is in talks with the concerned ministries to get the required permissions as they want to run more evacuation flights.

The first ferry flight to Budapest will take off today, February 28, at around 10:30 PM from Delhi, while the return as earlier mentioned is planned via Georgia. The return flight is planned to take off on March 1 at 4:55 AM IST early morning from Budapest and will halt at Kutaisi, and the flight will resume its journey to the national capital on March 2 at around 1:45 PM IST. Earlier, private airline IndiGo also announced to assist with the weekly flight mission for the rescue of the stranded Indians from Ukraine. Currently, only AirIndia was carrying out the Evacuation mission.

SpiceJet will operate a special evacuation flight to Budapest, Hungary to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine and bring them home.#RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/AhbmZQJvEt — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

Operation Ganga

The Indian government started a mission named "Operation Ganga" to evacuate citizens from the crisis-torn Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine war. So far, three flights in partnership with Air India have landed with the evacuated Indian Citizens. The first Air India flight landed in Mumbai from Bucharest carrying 219 students on Saturday, while another flight landed in Delhi carrying 250 citizens on Sunday midnight. Another flight landed on February 27 morning in Delhi from Hungary's capital Budapest carrying 250 students.

It is to be noted that since February 24, when the Russian military offensive began, the Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations. Due to this, the Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest. The government officials have informed that citizens have not been charged for the evacuation flights. Indian nationals to be evacuated in Air India flights have been asked to reach border countries in the West so as to be evacuated.

Image: PTI, AP