Russia-Ukraine War: Suburbs In Kyiv City Reduced To Ghost Towns Amid Russian Invasion

As the war between Russia and Ukraine escalates, a video has emerged showing the outskirts of the Kyiv region in Ukraine as the Russian troops are advancing closer to the capital city. Numerous videos show the intense shelling and bombarding in the suburban areas. In the visuals, one can see that the suburb area of Kyiv has been reduced to a ghost town and many vehicles parked on streets are damaged due to the airstrikes by Russian troops. The buildings have been devastated as a result of continuous bombardment.

Earlier, Russia's President Vladimir Putin had stated that the Russian troops are not targeting residential buildings, however, the visuals contradict this. This comes in the backdrop of the fourth round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which are currently underway. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been stressing on having direct talks with President Putin, however, it has failed to yield the desired results.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy's aide Mykhailo Podolyak, on Twitter, provided details of the meeting. "Again. Negotiations go non-stop in the format of video conferences. Working groups are constantly functioning. A large number of issues require constant attention. On Monday, March 14, a negotiating session will be held to sum up the preliminary results…(Sic)", he said.

Later, Podolyak tweeted, "The parties actively express their specified positions. Communication is being held yet it’s hard. The reason for the discord is too different political systems."

The parties actively express their specified positions. Communication is being held yet it’s hard. The reason for the discord is too different political systems. 🇺🇦 is a free dialogue within the society & an obligatory consensus. 🇷🇺 is an ultimatum suppression of its own society pic.twitter.com/O00fnCd1WP — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 14, 2022

Ukraine Defence Ministry accuses Russia of spreading disinformation

In the backdrop of peace talks, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry held a press briefing, accusing Russia of spreading disinformation. The Defence Ministry alleged, "Currently Russia is creating disinformation. Here are cases where people were killed for not giving Russian phones. Russia has tried to stop information resources, they want to hinder Ukraine's information."

Furthermore, 10 humanitarian corridors have been negotiated for Monday, March 14 in the virtual talks between Russia and Ukraine. According to Kyiv Independent, seven corridors will be open in Kyiv Oblast and three in Luhansk Oblast. Still, no corridor for the besieged Mariupol city has been discussed. Ukrainian authorities continue trying to get a humanitarian convoy to the city. Meanwhile, experts opine that if Mariupol and other ports on the Sea of Azov are seized, this would allow Moscow to establish a land corridor from the mainland to Crimea.

Image: AP/Republic World