Russia-Ukraine War: Sweden Ignores Putin's Threat, Announces Military Aid To Kyiv

Nearly two days after Russia warned Sweden of facing dire consequences if it attempts to join NATO, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson ignored the threat and announced assisting Ukraine with 'war-accessories. During a press conference on Sunday, she assured the war-torn country of monetary assistance. According to a local Swedish news outlet, SVT, Andersson announced to provide 5,000 armour shots (Armor Shot 86), 5,000 safety vests, 5,000 helmets and 1,35,000 field rations. As per the announcement, the assistance will cost a total of SEK 400 million to Sweden.

While speaking at the presser, Andersson said that the issue was bigger than Ukraine-- "it is about the whole of Europe's security order." While denouncing Russia's threat to Sweden and providing assistance to Ukraine, she said, "When it comes to security, we need to make exceptional decisions." "The decision is exceptional as it is the first time Sweden has provided this kind of support since the Soviet attack on Finland in 1939. But it is also an exceptional situation," said PM. "We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. Responsibility for the war rests solely with the Russian leadership and international law gives Ukraine a legal right to defend itself against Russia's attacks. Now the government, in close coordination with other countries, is making extensive support for Ukraine's armed forces," added Andersson.

Sweden not under threat of an armed attack: Swedish PM

Meanwhile, replying to Russian threats, she claimed that the assessment did not match what Russia had cautioned on Saturday. However, she termed the message "very serious" and added the armed forces will follow the situation very closely. "The assessment is that Sweden is not under threat of an armed attack, but that is a very serious message. The Armed Forces follow the situation very closely," she said. It is worth mentioning, a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry voiced concern about what it described as efforts by the United States and some of its allies to “drag” Finland and Sweden into NATO and warned that Moscow would be forced to take retaliatory measures if they join the alliance.

A day after the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that “we’ve heard this before.”

“We don’t think that it calls for a military threat,” Haavisto said in an interview with the Finnish public broadcaster YLE. “Should Finland be NATO’s external border, it rather means that Russia would certainly take that into account in its own defence planning. I don’t see anything new as such” in the statement delivered by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Haavisto said.

