Russia-Ukraine War: Swiss Firm Nestle Suspends All Capital Investments In Russia

As the Russia-Ukraine continues for the 15th day, Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate corporation, Nestle, has announced that it will halt its capital investment in Russia in retaliation against the country's invasion of Ukraine, further joining the growing list of other corporations that have reduced or halted their operations. However, the Swiss firm that manufactures Nescafe and Kit Kat informed FOX Business that it will continue to provide the nation with essential food items.

In a statement to FOX Business, Nestle stated, "We continue to stand with the international community in calling for peace and a swift restoration of security and stability in the region." The statement further read that the company is currently trying hard to "help keep food available to the people, be it on store shelves or through donations of essential foods and beverages like baby food, cereals, soup and noodles to those in need."

Nestle has also ceased all its advertising in Russia, the company revealed. The firm employs about 7,000 workers in Russia, which amounts to 2.3% of the company's revenue, according to Yale University in the United States, itv reported

Nestle CEO Mark Schneider on Russian invasion

In addition to this, earlier on March 2, Nestle CEO Mark Schneider had issued a statement on Twitter, saying, “I would like to express my dismay regarding the invasion of Ukraine... war is not a solution.”

He went on to say that Nestle prioritises the safety and assistance of their employees in the region. They are dedicated to assisting their colleagues and their families in navigating this crisis, which they recognise as enormous difficulties to their community and well-being.

Hundreds of firms suspend operations in Russia

Meanwhile, hundreds of businesses, including McDonald's, Pepsi, and Starbucks, have said that they will temporarily halt operations in Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. McDonald's said in a statement on March 8 that it will momentarily close all of its 850 establishments in Russia. The fast-food behemoth has also declared that it will continue to pay the salary of the 62,000 Russian employees affected by the suspension.

Apart from these companies, on Wednesday, March 9, Sony's PlayStation consoles and software were recently discontinued in Russia. All software, as well as hardware shipments, have been suspended in the country, according to Sony's video game division. The PlayStation Store will also be inaccessible in Russia.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)