Russia-Ukraine War: Syria Breaks Diplomatic Ties With Kyiv In 'retaliatory Move'

Nearly three weeks after Ukraine announced cutting diplomatic ties with Syria, Damascus also took a similar step on Wednesday by calling it a "responsive move". "Syria has decided to cut diplomatic relations with the war-torn nation in accordance with the principle of reciprocity and in response to the decision of the Ukrainian government," state news agency SANA quoted a foreign ministry official, who was not willing to be identified citing security reasons, as saying.

Earlier in June, embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared the cessation of diplomatic relations with Syria after Damascus formally recognised the independence of the breakaway Ukrainian territories of Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).

At that time, Ukraine condemned the decision and said the war-torn nation considers the decision an attempt to undermine the "sovereignty" and "territorial integrity" of Ukraine. Notably, Syria, a close ally of Moscow, was the first nation after Russia to recognise the disputed LPR and DPR regions. Subsequently, North Korea also recognised the disputed regions as independent states.

Notably, Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine.

Ukraine may block grain exports to Syria

Meanwhile, Minister of Agricultural Policy Mykola Solsky, during an interview with the Financial Times, acknowledged that Kyiv can seal Syria's access to Ukrainian grain exports through the country's purchase of Ukrainian grain looted by the Russians. According to the Ukrainian minister, Russia continues to steal large amounts of grain from farmers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Though the exact amount of grain which has been stolen by Moscow was not clarified, the mister estimates the quantity to be around 5,00,000 tons. He added that the Ukrainian administration continues to monitor suspicious shipments in order to avoid supplying grain to those supporting Putin's war machine.

Ukraine accounts for 10% of the wheat production in the world

According to a recent report by The New York Times, Ukraine accounts for 10% of the wheat production in the world; however, due to the Russian aggression, the export of the cereal grain, a worldwide staple food, has reduced to one-tenth. The report stated that the war has cut off some international shipments of wheat, resulting in acute shortages and soaring prices globally.

Despite setting a channel to export grain from Ukraine to other countries, the Ukrainian intelligence agency said that the farmers were not happy with the prices that were offered to them.

(Image: AP)