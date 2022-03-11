Russia-Ukraine War: Syrian Fighters Set To Join Russian Forces In War Against Ukraine

Fighters from Middle Eastern countries, including Syria, are preparing to join Russian forces in the war against Ukraine after President Vladamir Putin approved a plan to send 'volunteers' to the battlefield. Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Kuzhugetovich Shoigu had said that "most of the fighters who want and who asked to fight are citizens of Middle Eastern nations and Syrians", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed.

According to an AP report, Shoigu said that about 16,000 fighters are waiting for Moscow's orders to join the battle in Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Russia said the soldiers from the Middle East joining them also fought against the Islamist State in the Syrian war.

Notably, Russia has been supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in fighting against factions opposing his rule, including the Islamist State.

According to Shoigu, the 16,000 volunteers want “to take part in what they consider a liberation movement,” in the separatist regions in Ukraine - LPR and DPR. Before the invasion, Russia had declared LPR and DPR as independent countries.

President Putin has told Shoigu to coordinate for the volunteers to "move to the combat zone". Putin also said that about 20,000 foreign "mercenaries" from 52 countries are in the combat zone fighting for the Ukrainian side.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia's invasion of Ukraine which started on February 24 has forced over 2.3 million people to flee the war-hit country as others try to seek refuge in subway stations, basements and underground shelters.

On Friday, Russia tried to push its offensive westward with authorities in Ukraine saying airstrikes hit two cities that had been far from Russia’s prime targets elsewhere.

Western countries have been largely united in penalising Russia economically. US President Joe Biden is expected to announce an agreement with other countries to revoke Russia’s “most favoured nation” trade status, allowing for tariffs to be levied on Russian imports.