Russia-Ukraine War: Tamil Nadu Youth Among Ukrainian Forces Fighting Against Russia

Sainikhesh is now fighting alongside many others in Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit, said Indian officials who had visited his house in Tamil Nadu.

Apoorva Jayachandran
Tamil Nadu

Even as the situation on the ground remains tense in Ukraine, a 21-year-old student, Sainikesh Ravichandran, from Tamil Nadu, has taken up arms to join in Ukraine's fight against Russia. Having earlier applied for the Indian Army, he now joins the Ukrainian Paramilitary forces to be one among the many brave soldiers fighting the battle. 

Gone to study at the National Aerospace University in Kharkiv in 2018, Sainikesh Ravichandran, a 21-year-old from Subramaniyampalayam, located near Thudiyalur in Coimbatore was all set to graduate in July 2022. But little did his parents know that amidst this battle raging between Russia and Ukraine, they would lose communication with their son, only for him to get back to them informing them of his decision to join the Ukrainian Paramilitary forces in the fight against Russia. 

Having dreamt of joining the Indian Army from a young age, the 21-year old had also applied for the same not once, but twice, only to be rejected both times due to height requirements. After his attempt to be a part of the army came to nought, he joined a course at National Aerospace University in Kharkiv in 2018.

Embassy officials and even people from the Intel recently visited his house and his parents had to speak with them informing them of their son's decision to join Ukrainian army. 

Sainikhesh is now fighting alongside many others in the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit, said officials who had visited his house to enquire his parents about his decision to join the army.

