Russia-Ukraine War: Third Round Of Peace Talks Likely On March 5, Says Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's adviser Mikhail Podolyak has informed that the third round of talks for negotiations with Russia may be held on March 5 or in the next two days, Belarusian media house Nexta reported. Podolyak's statement comes after the second round of peace talks between Russian-Ukrainian delegations on March 3 failed to yield positive results. Prior to the last round, Ukraine had laid two demands before Russia: the first for a ceasefire and the second for a human corridor to safely evacuate civilians from war-torn cities, both of which have not been fulfilled. Meanwhile, Ukraine requested negotiations to be held tomorrow or the day after. Notably, yesterday they wanted them not earlier than the 7th.

Speaking at a press briefing, Podolyak said, as per Ukrinform, "We are waiting, because we are in constant contact, in direct contact. When it becomes clear that we are ready, for example, to move on to a ceasefire, we have an option. Then the delegation goes on to work. For the sake of our people, who have already proved that you can't do anything with them in eight days, the Russians also understand that the maximum number of people must be killed in order for us to do something."

Confirming that the human corridor is far from reality, Kherson Mayor Igor Kolikhayev said that Russian troops are not allowing trucks with humanitarian aid to enter the city, DW reported. He even accused Russia of intentionally making the situation critical.

Poland helps Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with Russia

Poland has agreed to provide organisational support to Ukraine during the negotiations with the Russian delegation in Belarus. "We provide an organisational opportunity for the Ukrainian delegation to get to the places where negotiations are taking place. In practice, it looks like this: the Ukrainian delegation is coming to Polish territory, and later we are organizationally helping the members of the delegation to get to the place of negotiations," Michał Dworczyk, adviser for Poland's Prime Minister said in a briefing as per Ukraine's media house Ukrinform.

Meanwhile, the United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric noted during a press briefing that the UN welcomes any significant progress that would serve to protect civilians and de-escalate the war in Ukraine. "Any positive movement that would help with the protection of civilians and lower the intensity of the conflict we would welcome", Dujarric said.

