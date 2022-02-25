Russia-Ukraine War: Thousands Protest Against Putin's Ukraine Invasion, Hundreds Detained

Going all out against President Vladimir Putin, hundreds of Russians on Thursday took to the streets for protesting against the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian troops. The Russian civilians who woke up to the shocking news of a military operation carried out on the directions of President Putin also took to social media for protesting and condemning the aggressive actions.

While hundreds of posts on social media started pouring in for condemning the Russian government's move, people in a large number went on the streets protesting against the administration, holding rallies, crying slogans, and further demanding to halt the assault. Following this, the Russian police are said to have detained around 1,745 people across 54 Russian cities while a maximum of them were in Moscow.

People in thousands were seen gathering in Central Moscow while many were also gathering up in other parts of the country. Apart from that, several activists followed by civilians took to social media calling upon other people to join in the protest and take to the streets against president Putin.

Taking to Facebook, an opposition activist in Moscow Tatyana Usmanova called it a "disgrace" as she woke up to the news of the invasion. Further seeking Ukrainians for forgiveness, she wrote, "We didn’t vote for those who unleashed the war."

Apart from that, a petition was started by prominent human rights advocate Lev Ponomavyov who gathered thousands of signatures within hours and more than 3,00,000 signatures by end of the day. Also, open letters were written by over 250 journalists, scientists, and municipal council members in other cities.

As people in hundreds took to the streets in Central Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, eminent celebrities and public figures also voiced their opposition against the act.

Russia turns 'deaf ear' to massive protests by civilians

While civilians in a huge number protested against the Russian government's invasion of Ukraine, the government has turned a 'deaf ear' to the agitations. While Russia's Investigative Committee has warned Russians against the protests saying that unauthorized protests are against the law, Speaker of the upper house of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko also charged those who spoke out against the attack saying that they were only caring about their “momentary problems.”

On the other hand, state communications, and media watchdog Roskomnadzor, demanded that the Russian media should use information and data they receive from official Russian sources only.

Image: AP