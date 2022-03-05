Russia-Ukraine War: Top Putin Sympathisers & Oligarchs Likely To Face EU & US Sanctions

Barely minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk on February 22, the United States imposed sanctions on Moscow. In a statement released after Putin's announcement, the Biden administration called it a “blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments and reiterated imposing economic sanctions on Moscow's top elites, oligarchs and other political leaders that have a close connection with Putin. Since then, a number of sanctions have been imposed by several European Union countries, Western countries and other international organisations, which are especially focused on Russian oligarchs. This leads to a question: Who is the Russian Oligarch?

According to the Oxford dictionary, an oligarch is an extremely rich and powerful person, especially a Russian who became rich in business after the end of the former Soviet Union. Before 1991, the word means a form of government where a group of few rich and powerful people rule over a country. In this context, a ruler is generally referred to as an oligarch. However, post-USSR collapse, oligarch stands for those people who became super reach after the collapse of the Soviet Union. These people profited greatly due to their connection with the then rulers. At that time, these people also benefited greatly due to vast privatisation and economic reforms in Russia.

List of some oligarchs likely to face sanctions post Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Sergei Borisovich Ivanov: According to multiple media reports, Ivanov is considered a close ally of President Vladimir Putin. Currently, he is holding the post of special presidential representative for environmental protection, ecology, and transport in Russia. Earlier, he had also held top positions like Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office and Deputy Prime Minister. Notably, Sergei Borisovich Ivanov also held the post of Defence Minister.

Andrey Patrushev, son of Nikolai Platonovich Patrushev: According to the US Department of the Treasury, Nikolai Platonovich Patrushev (Nikolai Patrushev) is the Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council and is reported to be a longtime close associate of Putin. Nikolai Patrushev was previously designated in April 2018 for being an official of the GoR. Patrushev’s son, Andrey Patrushev, served in leadership roles at Gazprom Neft and is employed in Russia’s energy sector.

Ivan Igorevich Sechin, son of Igor Ivanovich Sechin: Igor Ivanovich Sechin (Igor Sechin) is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chairman of the Management Board, and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rosneft, one of the world’s largest publicly traded oil companies. Igor Sechin was formerly the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation from 2008 until 2012 and is reportedly a close ally of Putin.

Alexander Aleksandrovich Vedyakhin (Vedyakhin): He is the first Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank.

Andrey Sergeyevich Puchkov (Puchkov) and Yuriy Alekseyevich Soloviev (Soloviev): These two are two high-ranking VTB Bank executives who work closely with VTB Bank chief executive Andrei Kostin.

