Russia-Ukraine War: Top Russian General Killed In Kharkiv Claims Ukraine Defence Ministry

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, Ukraine Defence Ministry on Monday informed the killing of Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov. According to Ukraine’s Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Defense Ministry, Russian general Gerasimov was killed during the battle of Kharkiv on Monday, March 7.

According to the Ukrainian government, Gerasimov had fought in the Russian military operations in Syria and Chechnya, and had taken part in the seizure of Crimea in 2014.

According to The Kyiv Independent, the Ukraine Defence Ministry on Monday confirmed the killing of Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov. “Another loss among the senior command staff of the occupying army,” the Ukrainian Defence Ministry was quoted as saying.

The general was killed in the fighting around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, where the Russian forces have been active since the beginning of the invasion. Russia is yet to comment on the 45-year-old general’s death.

“Another loss among the senior command staff of the occupying army. During the fighting near Kharkiv, Vitaly Gerasimov, a Russian military leader, major general, chief of staff and first deputy commander of the 41st Army of the Central Military District of Russia, was killed. A number of senior Russian army officers were also killed and wounded,” Ukraine’s Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Defense Ministry noted in a statement. It further added that data suggested the Russian troops of having ‘significant problems with communication’ and with the evacuation of their defeated units.

Russia declares ceasefire in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy & 2 other cities

In a massive development on Tuesday, Putin-led Russia declared a ceasefire in 5 cities of Ukraine- Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol to open humanitarian corridors. As per Russia's Ministry of Defence, the cessation of military action will come into force from 10 a.m. (Moscow time) to allow the evacuation of civilians and foreign citizens from the war-hit nation. It also called for continuous communication between both sides for the mutual exchange of information on the preparation and carrying out the evacuation.

Ukrainian marine forces hit Russian ship near Odesa

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday announced that the Ukrainian Marine Corps forces struck an enemy ship while protecting the Odesa region. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the Russian forces would bombard Odesa.

Russian troops launched missile strikes in Odesa Oblast, targeting its infrastructure. The Ukrainian authorities suggest that the majority of civilians trapped in the city are sleeping underground to avoid near-constant shelling by the encircling Russian forces, which have cut off food, water, power, and heating supplies.

