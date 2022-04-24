Russia-Ukraine War: Top US Officials To Visit Kyiv, President Zelenskyy Demands More Arms

As the Ukraine - Russia war enters its third month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and defence secretary Lloyd Austin are set to visit Kyiv on Sunday. The Russian forces have covered the city of Mariupol and the situation continues in the city to be dismal for Ukraine, to the extent President Zelenskyy has warned he will withdraw from negotiations with Russia if the troops in the city are killed. Moreover, according to separate reports, the evacuation from the city was "thwarted" as the Russian airforce continued to pound the city with airstrikes.

As top US defence officials are slated to visit Kyiv, Zelenskyy has expressed his displeasure over the decision of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres choosing to visit Moscow before visiting Kyiv. Meanwhile, according to a report by AP, Zelenskyy is demanding more weapons from the USA ahead of the visit of the top defence officials from the country on Sunday.

Russia's 'second military operations' target eastern Ukraine

As the Russians keep bombarding the eastern Lugansk region, a missile was launched at the Odesa city located in the strategic Black sea region, killing eight people including a three-month-old baby. The Russian defence ministry claimed the airstrikes were conducted at an ammunition depot in Odesa, which had "high-precision and long-range missiles," adding further, the ministry said that 22 other military installations were targeted. Additionally, the ministry stated missile strikes were also conducted in Ilichiovka and Kramatorsk.

With the first phase of Russia's special military operations kicked off on February 24, 2022, the second phase was announced, to target eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine urges Russia for 'Easter Truce'

Ukraine on Sunday also requested the Russians to announce a truce in Mariupol, on the occasion of Easter and thereby also provide a humanitarian corridor for civilians. Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukrainian negotiator and advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, April 24 tweeted, "Russia is constantly attacking Mariupol's Azovstal metallurgy plant. The place where our civilians and soldiers are covered, with heavy air bombs, artillery fire and intensive concentration of forces and equipment for the assault. Who gave the order "not to storm?"

It's important to note, that Russians have been attacking Mariupol since the beginning of the conflict, however, Ukrainian defendants have been giving stiff resistance to the Russian forces, constantly defying deadlines to surrender.

IMAGE : AP